Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements

In an endeavor to foster transparency and hold itself accountable to its citizens, the Government of India has unveiled its official annual calendar for 2024. Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the release during a launch event, emphasizing the calendar’s ability to communicate the government’s accomplishments, milestones, and progress over the past year.

A Comprehensive Chronicle of Government Achievements

The 2024 calendar serves as a pictorial chronicle of the various feats achieved by the government. From major developmental projects and initiatives to significant dates, public holidays, and government-related events, the calendar encapsulates all. This initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to keeping the public informed about its undertakings and achievements.

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: A Guide for Aspirants

Alongside the official calendar, the Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Exam Calendar 2024. This comprehensive guide includes notification release dates, application dates, and examination dates for various exams such as CHSL, CGL, MTS, and Stenographer. The calendar, uploaded in PDF format on the official website, serves to streamline the examination process and aid candidates in their preparation.

Transgender Welfare Board: An Initiative for Inclusion

In a notable stride towards inclusion, the Transgender Welfare Board in Chandigarh has crafted a calendar for 2024. The calendar outlines a schedule for public awareness camps aimed at the effective implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020. Programs such as pensions for disabled and elderly transgender persons, hostel accommodations, gender-neutral toilets, and medical treatments are included in this initiative. The board aims to provide counseling and awareness programs throughout the year, ensuring equal rights and opportunities for transgender individuals.