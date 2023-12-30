en English
India

Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:28 am EST
In an endeavor to foster transparency and hold itself accountable to its citizens, the Government of India has unveiled its official annual calendar for 2024. Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the release during a launch event, emphasizing the calendar’s ability to communicate the government’s accomplishments, milestones, and progress over the past year.

A Comprehensive Chronicle of Government Achievements

The 2024 calendar serves as a pictorial chronicle of the various feats achieved by the government. From major developmental projects and initiatives to significant dates, public holidays, and government-related events, the calendar encapsulates all. This initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to keeping the public informed about its undertakings and achievements.

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: A Guide for Aspirants

Alongside the official calendar, the Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Exam Calendar 2024. This comprehensive guide includes notification release dates, application dates, and examination dates for various exams such as CHSL, CGL, MTS, and Stenographer. The calendar, uploaded in PDF format on the official website, serves to streamline the examination process and aid candidates in their preparation.

Transgender Welfare Board: An Initiative for Inclusion

In a notable stride towards inclusion, the Transgender Welfare Board in Chandigarh has crafted a calendar for 2024. The calendar outlines a schedule for public awareness camps aimed at the effective implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020. Programs such as pensions for disabled and elderly transgender persons, hostel accommodations, gender-neutral toilets, and medical treatments are included in this initiative. The board aims to provide counseling and awareness programs throughout the year, ensuring equal rights and opportunities for transgender individuals.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

