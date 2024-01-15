en English
Malawi

Government Neglect Exposed: The Sunday Times Highlights Child Welfare Crisis in Likuni

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
Yesterday’s front page of The Sunday Times brought to light a harrowing tale of government neglect and the consequent peril posed to the children of Likuni. The heart-wrenching story has stirred up a flurry of concern and outrage from its readership, shedding light on the grim reality faced by the innocent in this region.

Children at Risk: A Tale of Government Neglect

The tale centers on the grim conditions faced by children in Likuni. The government’s glaring absence and lack of support have left them exposed to dangers that no child should experience. The newspaper’s exposé highlights the dire circumstances these children bear, a result of their government’s abdication of its duty to protect its future generations.

A Call to Action: The Sunday Times’ Digital Intervention

In alignment with the story’s urgency, The Sunday Times also unveiled its e-Paper Solutions, a digital platform aimed at facilitating engagement with the day’s stories. Priced at K1000 per copy per day, the platform extends an opportunity for the readers to delve deeper into the stories that matter. The digital format offers various subscription plans, flexibly accommodating offline payments, thereby increasing accessibility.

Accountability in Focus: The Charles Givens Case

The report also delved into the case of Charles Givens, a disabled inmate at Virginia’s Marion Correctional Treatment Center. Givens’ sister has amended a lawsuit filed on his behalf to include two prison supervisors as defendants, in addition to the five correctional officers previously named. Givens, who suffered from traumatic brain injury and delusions, was allegedly repeatedly beaten and tortured by officers, leading to his death. The lawsuit seeks at least 15 million in monetary damages for the abuse and neglect Givens endured.

Child Welfare Crisis: The Need for Parenting Classes Regulation

Another critical issue addressed in the report is the lack of regulation for court-ordered parenting classes in California. These classes, though routine in juvenile abuse and neglect cases, are largely unregulated, jeopardizing vulnerable children. The state’s lack of scrutiny has allowed low-quality programs to flourish, while a statewide social worker shortage and underfunded foster care further exacerbate these issues. The state’s failure to set requirements for parenting classes has left counties grappling with tailoring services based on specific family needs, location, and affordability.

Malawi Politics
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Malawi

