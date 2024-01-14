Government Ministers in Talks Over Budget Shortfalls Amid Inflation Concerns

Amid the mounting pressures of inflation and population growth, government ministers are finding themselves grappling with significant shortfalls in their capital budgets, a situation that threatens to undermine the National Development Plan (NDP).

The economic conditions of the moment have sent costs skyrocketing, and there are concerns that this might impede the execution of planned projects.

In response to these challenges, the ministers are set to engage in bilateral negotiations with Minister for Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe.

These critical discussions will not only center on budget ceilings for the 2026-2028 period but also address the pressing need for additional funding for 2024 and 2025.