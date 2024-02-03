Government Minister Demoted Following Child Deaths and Systemic Failures in Child Welfare

Government Minister Mitzi Dean has been demoted from her role as minister of child and family development in the wake of two heartbreaking child deaths, shining a harsh light on systemic failures within the realm of child welfare.

In one devastating case, an 11-year-old Indigenous boy residing in Chilliwack fell victim to his foster parents, while his sibling endured severe abuse— a shocking revelation that underscores the ministry's oversight failure. The social workers assigned to the case did not execute the required visits, resulting in the children's desperate plight going unnoticed.

The second case involved the untimely death of a six-year-old Indigenous boy, Dontay-Patrick Lucas, who fell prey to his mother and stepfather after USMA Nuu-Chah-Nulth Family and Child Services agency placed him in their care.

The agency, an Indigenous entity, was handed the responsibility of Dontay-Patrick's welfare, clouding Dean's direct involvement in the tragic outcome.

Amid these tragedies, concerns mount over the growing trend of delegating child welfare responsibilities to Indigenous agencies.

These agencies were founded in response to historical mistrust and a drive for autonomy. However, audits have exposed significant lapses in care standards, with agencies struggling to meet children's contact requirements.