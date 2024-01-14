en English
Politics

Government Faces Backlash for Not Allowing MPs to Attend Baroness Boothroyd’s Memorial

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:42 am EST


Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under fire for refusing to delay the commencement of parliamentary proceedings to allow Members of Parliament (MPs) to attend the memorial service for the former Speaker of the House of Commons, Baroness Betty Boothroyd. Despite numerous appeals, the government has remained resolute, leading to accusations of disrespect and political maneuvering.

An Icon Remembered

Baroness Boothroyd, who passed away in February of the previous year at the age of 93, was a revered figure who held the Speaker’s gavel from 1992 to 2000. She was the first and only woman to occupy the position, leaving an indelible mark on the House of Commons with her distinctive style. Her Service of Thanksgiving is scheduled to take place at the historic Westminster Abbey.

The Parliamentary Predicament

The government’s refusal to adjust the parliamentary calendar, which includes a significant vote on the Rwanda bill, has placed many MPs in a difficult position. This decision has been widely criticized, with Labour MP Charlotte Nicholls describing it as disrespectful to both Parliament and the significance of Boothroyd’s role. MPs from all parties, including several senior figures, have requested a one-hour delay, facilitating their attendance at the service without missing vital parliamentary business.

Government’s Stance

Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt and Chief Whip Simon Hart have declined these requests for delay. Both Mordaunt and Prime Minister Sunak, who have previously lauded Boothroyd’s contributions to Parliament, are now at the receiving end of criticism. The government’s decision, dubbed as petty and politically motivated, has provoked calls for reconsideration, emphasizing respect for a distinguished former colleague.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

