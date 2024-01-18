Government Dismisses Proposal to Grant Voting Rights to All Prisoners

The Independent Electoral Review's final report has stirred controversy with its proposal to extend voting rights to all prisoners, a measure swiftly dismissed by the New Zealand government. The highly anticipated report, comprising 143 recommendations aimed at enhancing the fairness, accountability, and effectiveness of the electoral system, has ignited a nationwide debate.

Proposing a Shift in Prisoners' Voting Rights

The cornerstone of the controversy lies in the call to alter the voting rights of prisoners. This builds upon a significant policy change in 2020, when prisoners serving less than three years regained their voting rights—a privilege revoked by the National Party in 2010. The Independent Electoral Review has now moved to expand this right to all inmates, regardless of sentence length.

Governing Party Rejects Recommendation

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith, however, has categorically rejected this recommendation, along with others. Among the discarded proposals were suggestions to lower the voting age to 16 and increase the number of Members of Parliament as the population grows. Despite these rejections, the government is considering proposals such as a referendum on four-year parliamentary terms and modifications to the mixed-member proportional voting system, campaign funding, and donations regime.

Reactions Split on Prisoners' Voting Rights

The government's decision has divided public opinion. Cosmo Jeffrey, President of the Canterbury Howard League for Penal Reform, has voiced concern over the matter. On the other hand, ACT Party leader David Seymour opposes the idea of granting voting rights to all prisoners and lowering the voting age, while campaign group Make it 16 has expressed disappointment over the government's decision.