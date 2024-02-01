Government Delays Registration for New Federal Program, Contradicting Previous Assurances

In a surprising turn of events, the government has announced an unexpected delay in the registration for a new federal program. Originally, the program was set to accept registrations from all adults aged between 18 and 65 this year. However, in an unforeseen shift, the majority of this age bracket will now have to wait until next year to register. This comes as a shock to many, especially considering previous assurances.

Previous Assurances Contradicted

NDP health critic Don Davies has openly expressed his disappointment, having previously been assured by the health minister that the program would launch before the end of 2024. The sudden delay has raised concerns and eyebrows, particularly as the agreed-upon timelines for the program's implementation were clearly specified in the agreement between the parties. At this point, the minister's office has not provided any comment or clarification regarding the assurances given to Davies.

Over 400,000 Registrations Despite the Delay

Despite the unforeseen delay, as many as 400,000 individuals have already initiated the enrolment process. The program is set to start accepting claims in May. As of now, registration is exclusively open to individuals aged over 72. Soon, however, it will be expanded to include people aged 65 and older, as well as individuals with disabilities and children under the age of 18. The remaining eligible population can commence their online applications starting in 2025, as stated by Seniors Minister Seamus O'Regan.

Dental Care Providers Await Crucial Details

While the enrolment process continues, dentists, hygienists, and other dental care providers are eagerly awaiting critical details about the new federal dental care plan. Specifically, they are keen to understand how the program will function and how much they will be compensated for their services. Over 400,000 seniors above the age of 72 have already enrolled in the program, yet dental care providers are still left in the dark about the program's specifics, service payment arrangements, and registration details. Health Minister Mark Holland is expected to reveal these crucial details soon. The government has previously signed a 750 million contract with Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada to administer the claims late last year.