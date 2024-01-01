en English
Finance

Government Declares New Series of Electoral Bond Sales Amid Scrutiny

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
In a fresh initiative that underscores the government’s commitment to its political financing mechanism, a new series of electoral bond sales have been declared. Commencing on Tuesday, January 2, these bonds will be available for a ten-day duration. The mechanism facilitates both individuals and corporations to purchase electoral bonds via designated branches of the State Bank of India, distributed across the nation.

The Mechanism of Electoral Bonds

Electoral bonds are a financial instrument introduced by the government to ensure transparency in political funding. They allow donors to contribute to political parties anonymously. The parties can then redeem these bonds for funds. However, this mechanism has been a subject of ongoing scrutiny and debate in regards to its actual impact on the transparency of political contributions.

Government Bonds Auction by RBI

On Friday, January 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct an auction for the sale of Government bonds. Valued at Rs 34,000 crore, these bonds include ‘7.32 per cent Government Security 2030’, ‘7.18 per cent Government Security 2037’, and ‘7.25 per cent Government Security 2063’. The government reserves the right to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each security. Bids for the auction, both competitive and non-competitive, should be submitted in electronic format on the RBI Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system by January 5.

Political Contributions and Supreme Court’s Stance

The Election Commission has reminded political parties to furnish details of electoral bonds received by them. Despite this, the source of the bonds and the identity of the purchasers remain unknown. The Supreme Court has declined to stay the sale of the bonds, resulting in a scenario where bonds are being sold across the country. The Union government has usurped the right to notify the sale of bonds beyond the initially specified four windows. As per the Supreme Court’s direction, the election panel is required to produce up-to-date data of funds received by political parties through electoral bonds until 30 September. This data is due to be handed over to the court by November 19, 2023.

The 30th tranche of electoral bonds, approved by the government, will be available for sale from January 2 to January 11, 2024. The State Bank of India (SBI), authorised to issue and encash the electoral bonds, will do so through its 29 authorised branches. Only political parties eligible and having a bank account with the authorised bank can encash these electoral bonds.

Government Bond Yields in 2024

As of 2024, government bond yields have begun with a slight upward trend, influenced by a state borrowing plan that exceeded expectations, thereby dampening demand. The 10-year benchmark bond yield stood at 7.1969 per cent at 10:00 am on Monday, reflecting a marginal increase from the 7.1754 per cent closing figure in the final 2023 session.

Finance India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

