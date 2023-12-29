en English
Health

Government Announces New Public Health Initiative on NBSLiveAt1

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:57 am EST
Government Announces New Public Health Initiative on NBSLiveAt1

On the recent broadcast of NBSLiveAt1, the government announced a new health initiative focusing on improving healthcare access in rural areas. The initiative is a broad-based strategy that includes several measures, such as the construction of clinics, training of healthcare workers, and the procurement of medical supplies.

New Public Health Initiative

As a part of this initiative, the Florida Department of Health, under the stewardship of Governor DeSantis, is taking steps to strengthen the overall health and well-being of Floridians. Some of these strategies focus on addiction, childhood development, newborn screening and early care, and addressing the use of electronic vaping products among Florida’s youth.

Telehealth Consultations and Rural Education

Universities have also been proactive in this initiative. The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine is offering Project ECHO Nevada to provide specialty care to patients in rural and under-served areas through telehealth consultations. Similarly, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Regional Campuses, which have been providing high-quality education and healthcare in rural and underserved communities of Arkansas.

Rural Diabetes Prevention Control Campaign

Another significant part of this initiative is the Rural Diabetes Prevention Control Campaign launched in the Varanasi district, aimed at addressing the alarming spread of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in rural areas. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the rise of diabetes in rural India due to common eating habits and lack of physical activity.

Substance Use Disorders in Rural Areas

With the prevalence of substance use disorders (SUDs) growing among older adults in rural areas, there is a need for effective interventions. Nurse Practitioners (NPs) are increasingly providing primary care for patients with SUDs in these areas, but they face work environment barriers. Treatment for SUDs in primary care settings has been associated with reduced drug use, improved chronic disease outcomes, and decreased healthcare costs.

Simultaneously, NBSLiveAt1 reported on the ongoing infrastructure project and the political shifts that might affect the upcoming elections, along with international news and a human interest story about a community that revitalized a park. The program concluded with a cultural segment about a local festival and the weekend weather forecast.

Health International Relations Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

