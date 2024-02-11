Kenya Faces Governance Challenges Amid Rapid Social Change

In the era of the internet, societal transformations are occurring at an unprecedented pace. This rapid change has left governments worldwide grappling with high expectations and a restless middle class, particularly in Kenya. As the World Governments Summit convenes in Dubai, it sheds light on these challenges, bringing together over 25 world leaders, 120 governmental delegations, and 85 international organizations to address the pressing issues of our time.

The advent of the internet has ushered in a new era of rapid social change, leaving governments struggling to keep up. This struggle is evident in the growing mistrust between citizens and duty-bearers, which is not due to government failure but rather the inability of government bureaucracy to adapt quickly enough. The complexity of immigration policy serves as a prime example, with its myriad issues encompassing national security, humanitarian compassion, business interests, labor concerns, and the claims of asylum seekers.

In Kenya, this perfect storm of rapid change and rising expectations has created a volatile political environment ripe for exploitation by populist politicians. The recent failure of a bipartisan effort to fix the immigration system highlights the breakdown of the governing process and the role of cynical politics.

Institutional Decay and Capture: Compounding the Crisis

The challenges facing governments today are further compounded by institutional decay and capture, which slow down the implementation of reforms. These factors contribute to growing inequality within countries, exacerbating tensions and making governance even more difficult.

Nasser Saidi, former chief economist and strategist at the Dubai International Financial Centre, identifies the main challenges facing governments as the visible consequences and risks of climate change, the accelerated growth of the digital economy due to AI and related technologies, and the New Cold War resulting from growing fragmentation and deglobalization.