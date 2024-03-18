Gov Sule Urges Peter Obi to Support President Tinubu in Nation Building Efforts

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has made a public call to Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, to extend his support to President Bola Tinubu in his mission to spearhead Nigeria's progress. This appeal was made during Obi's visit to Lafia on Monday, highlighting a moment of political unity and a call for collaborative governance in the face of Nigeria's pressing challenges.

Advertisment

Nation Above Politics

Gov. Sule emphasized that with the elections concluded, it is imperative for all political leaders, including Obi, to rally behind President Tinubu. He acknowledged Obi's vast experience and potential to significantly contribute to national development. Sule's remarks underline the critical need for unity and collective effort in addressing the multifaceted issues Nigeria faces, from economic hardship to insecurity. The governor's appeal resonates with a broader call for political collaboration, urging leaders to set aside partisan differences for the country's greater good.

Commendable Gestures and Mutual Respect

Advertisment

Peter Obi, in response, shed light on the purpose of his visit, which aligns with his ongoing efforts to support Nigerians during Ramadan. He commended Gov. Sule for his infrastructural initiatives, particularly the construction of new roads, which have significantly improved the state's landscape. Obi's remarks not only reflect his recognition of positive governance but also his non-partisan approach to national development. This exchange of mutual respect and acknowledgment between Sule and Obi serves as a model for political conduct, where progress is celebrated regardless of political affiliations.

Forward Together

The interaction between Gov. Sule and Peter Obi is a compelling call to action for Nigeria's political leaders. It emphasizes the essence of collaborative governance and the significant impact it can have on overcoming the country's challenges. As Nigeria navigates through a critical period of nation-building, the unity and cooperation among its leaders are indispensable. This moment serves as a reminder that, despite political differences, the welfare and progress of the nation must always take precedence.