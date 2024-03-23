Gov Peter Mbah Ensures Worker Support, Promises Continued Wage Awards in Enugu

Amidst economic adjustments in Enugu State, Gov. Peter Mbah has committed to sustaining the welfare of state workers through continuous payment of wage awards until the new minimum wage committee concludes its deliberations. This pledge was made during a Town Hall meeting in Enugu, emphasizing the government's dedication to prioritizing worker welfare and educational advancements, including the ambitious SMART Schools project.

Enhancing Worker Welfare

Gov. Mbah's administration has taken significant strides in supporting state employees by initiating wage awards ranging from N10,000 to N25,000 last December. This move aims to alleviate the financial strain on workers stemming from the removal of fuel subsidies. Furthermore, the administration has addressed the backlog of pension and gratuity payments for retired civil servants, with ongoing efforts to clear dues for primary school teachers and Local Government workers.

Investing in Education and Healthcare

Identifying education as a pivotal tool against poverty, Gov. Mbah announced the construction of 260 SMART Schools across the state's wards, set to be operational by September 2025. These schools will feature modern technology, including tablets for students and smart boards for teachers, with a curriculum that incorporates artificial intelligence and robotics. In addition to educational reforms, the administration is upgrading healthcare infrastructure by establishing level two Primary Health Centres in each ward to combat infant and maternal mortality, with contracts for 30 centres already awarded and plans for 100 more.

Advancing Infrastructure for Economic Growth

The state's initiative to generate and distribute its electricity by 2026 highlights a significant step towards economic development and addresses the perennial power supply issues. By establishing the Enugu State Electricity Commission and removing monopolies in the electricity sector, Gov. Mbah aims to foster a conducive environment for businesses and improve the quality of life for residents. These projects, along with the student palliative program and sustained state scholarship board, reflect a comprehensive approach to fostering growth and development in Enugu State.

Gov. Peter Mbah's administration in Enugu State is setting a precedent with its holistic approach to governance. By focusing on immediate welfare measures, educational reforms, healthcare improvements, and infrastructural development, the administration is not only addressing current challenges but also laying the groundwork for sustainable growth. The promise of continued wage awards until the new minimum wage is established demonstrates a commitment to the well-being of state workers, reflecting a governance model that prioritizes the needs of its citizens.