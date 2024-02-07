Gov. Maura Healey Nominates Associate Justice Gabrielle Wolohojian to Supreme Judicial Court

In a significant development, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has nominated Associate Justice Gabrielle Wolohojian for a coveted position on the Supreme Judicial Court. Wolohojian, who shares a personal history with Healey as a former romantic partner, is set to fill the void left by the retirement of Justice David Lowy. This marks the second time Healey has had the opportunity to influence the composition of the state's highest court, which comprises a Chief Justice and six Associate Justices.

Wolohojian's Legal Prowess

Wolohojian boasts an impressive legal background, with over three decades of experience in the field. Her tenure includes a significant 16-year stint on the Massachusetts Appeals Court, and she has demonstrated her commitment to the legal profession through her active participation in various legal committees. Since her appointment to the Appeals Court in 2008 by then-Governor Deval Patrick, Wolohojian has been a prolific contributor to the court's work. She has authored more than 900 decisions out of over 2,700 appeals, marking her as a judge with a strong work ethic and dedication to the pursuit of justice.

A Versatile Nominee

Wolohojian's talents extend beyond the courtroom. An accomplished violinist, she has been associated with the Boston Civic Symphony Orchestra and From the Top, a radio program that highlights young classical musicians. This additional dimension to her persona signifies her depth and versatility, traits that make her an appealing candidate for the high-profile judicial role.

Healey's Endorsement and Pending Approval

Healey has been vocal in her praise for Wolohojian's qualifications and commitment to the law. The Governor's Council is currently reviewing the nomination, and if approved, Wolohojian will ascend to one of the most prestigious judicial positions in the state. Retired Associate Justice Geraldine Hines has also extolled Wolohojian, commending her for her intellectual rigor and unwavering commitment to justice.