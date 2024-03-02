Gov. Hochul Commits to Year-Round Fight for Equality Beyond Black History Month

New York's Governor Kathy Hochul pledges continuous support for equality and justice, transcending the observance of Black History Month. In a fervent message, Hochul highlights her administration's dedication to combating hate, discrimination, and ensuring fair chances for all New Yorkers, inspired by her upbringing and the lessons from social justice activists.

Continuing the Legacy Beyond February

Despite the conclusion of Black History Month, Governor Hochul's commitment to celebrating the contributions of Black New Yorkers and fighting for social justice remains unwavering. Her determination to protect citizens from hate and discrimination is evident in actions taken against white supremacist violence, enhancements in hate crimes laws, and initiatives to hold perpetrators accountable.

Addressing Historical Wrongs and Ensuring Equity

Hochul outlines her approach to righting past injustices through various means, including exploring reparations, making historic investments in infrastructure, and leveling the playing field for Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs). Additionally, her efforts extend to giving New Yorkers a second chance through the Clean Slate Act and fighting deed theft to help families build intergenerational wealth.

Health and Safety for All

The Governor's plans also focus on ensuring a safe and healthy life for every New Yorker, irrespective of their location. Her administration's actions include leading efforts to reduce pollution, improve air quality in underserved communities, and address the maternal and infant mortality crisis. These initiatives reflect New York's broader goal of uplifting communities for a better statewide future.

As Black History Month ends, Governor Hochul's message is clear: the fight for equality and justice does not cease with the turn of the calendar. Her commitment to building a brighter future for all New Yorkers today and tomorrow embodies the spirit of continuous progress and the enduring legacy of Black New Yorkers.