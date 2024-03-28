Gov. Evers Enacts Laws to Shield Judges, Tackle Human Trafficking in Wisconsin

On March 27, 2024, Governor Tony Evers signed a series of bipartisan bills aimed at enhancing the safety of judges and combating the surge in human trafficking within Wisconsin. This legislative move, which includes 29 crime-related bills, was sparked by the murder of retired Judge John Roemer and a notable increase in threats against judicial figures, alongside a rising concern over human trafficking operations.

Judicial Safety in the Spotlight

The assassination of 68-year-old retired Judge John Roemer in 2022 underscored the growing threat against judicial officers in the state. In response, the Wisconsin Supreme Court recommended three bills, now enacted into law, which collectively aim to fortify the safety of judges. These laws criminalize demonstrations intended to influence judges at their homes, enhance privacy protections for judges and their families, and exempt judicial security profiles from public records disclosure. The move comes after a reported 142 threats against Wisconsin judges over the past year, highlighting an urgent need for enhanced security measures.

Combating Human Trafficking

Alongside judicial safety, Governor Evers signed into law a package of bills targeting the escalating issue of human trafficking. One significant measure establishes a human trafficking council at the state Department of Justice, effective July 2025, tasked with gathering data and developing strategic prevention plans. Additional legislation mandates human trafficking prevention training for public-facing employees in various sectors. These efforts are complemented by a $10 million grant for services supporting crime victims, indicating a comprehensive approach to addressing human trafficking and its repercussions.

Further Legislative Measures

Other crime-related bills signed by Governor Evers include increasing penalties for fleeing police officers, creating offenses related to the possession of child sexual abuse material produced via Artificial Intelligence, and criminalizing the possession of sex dolls resembling minors. These laws, part of the broader legislative package, underscore Wisconsin's commitment to addressing a spectrum of public safety concerns, from safeguarding judicial officials to combating sophisticated criminal activities.

The enactment of these laws marks a significant step toward enhancing the safety of judicial officers and addressing the complex challenges of human trafficking in Wisconsin. By bolstering legal protections and establishing preventive measures, the state aims to create a safer environment for its citizens and those serving in its judicial system, reflecting a proactive stance on issues of public safety and justice.