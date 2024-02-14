Gorman's Unifying Mission: Restoring Order in Kerry IFA Amidst Escalating Concerns

February 16, 2024: Francie Gorman, President of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), is poised to address the escalating concerns within the Kerry IFA by targeting county council meetings. The first demonstration will take place in Co Longford, marking a significant step towards resolving the frustrations felt by farmers across the nation.

A Call for Unity: Gorman's Mission to Restore Order in Kerry IFA

The upcoming meeting, scheduled for February 16, is open to county officers and commodity section chairs. If the discussions fail to reinstate orderly operations, Gorman may propose the removal or suspension of certain officers and members in Kerry. The meeting will maintain a strict no-tolerance policy for abusive language or personal attacks.

Francie Gorman, in an exclusive interview, stated, "It's high time we put our differences aside and focus on the bigger picture. Our farmers are struggling, and they need our united support now more than ever."

A History of Discord

The internal strife within the Kerry county executive has been a lingering issue for years. Repeated calls for mediation have gone unheeded, causing further division and affecting the association's functionality in the county.

Last year, Kenny Jones, the Kerry IFA chair, filed a formal complaint with IFA headquarters. The complaint resulted in the resignation of then vice-chair and sheep chair, John Joe Fitzgerald. Additionally, the IFA National Council imposed a four-year officer role ban on Michael O'Dowd.

A National Show of Solidarity

Following discussions with the Minister for Agriculture, an interim payment was secured for farmers participating in the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme. This move showcased a united front and delivered a clear message to politicians: 'enough is enough'.

The campaign aims to highlight the plight of farmers and emphasize the urgent need for political action. As Gorman prepares to address the county council meetings, the farming community watches with bated breath, hoping for a resolution to the ongoing turmoil within the Kerry IFA.

In conclusion, Francie Gorman's mission to restore order within the Kerry IFA is a testament to the power of unity and the unwavering determination of the farming community. As the first demonstration looms on the horizon, the stage is set for a pivotal moment in the history of the Irish Farmers' Association.