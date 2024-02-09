Gordon Campbell Backs BC United's New Face Caroline Elliott in West Vancouver-Capilano

Former British Columbia Premier Gordon Campbell has thrown his weight behind Caroline Elliott, BC United's fresh face for the West Vancouver-Capilano riding. The announcement comes as MLA Karin Kirkpatrick prepares to retire, paving the way for new blood in the political arena.

A New Dawn for BC United

Campbell lauded Elliott, a vice-president of BC United, political commentator, and PhD candidate, as a beacon of intelligence and focus. "Young, smart individuals are the lifeblood of politics," he said, emphasizing the need for fresh perspectives in the provincial landscape.

Elliott, known for her candid critiques of the current government's handling of taxes, debt, and public services, including health care, safety, and housing, is ready to take up the mantle. She acknowledges the challenges ahead, particularly as a woman with a young family in an increasingly toxic political environment.

Kevin Falcon, BC United's leader, expressed confidence in the party's 'star candidates.' Alongside Elliott, Dr. Claudine Storness-Bliss, an obstetrician and gynecologist, will be contesting the Surrey-Cloverdale seat. Storness-Bliss has voiced her concerns about the declining state of care at Surrey Memorial Hospital, vowing to bring about real changes if elected.

Navigating the Challenges

Both Elliott and Storness-Bliss are acutely aware of the hurdles they face. For Elliott, the decision to enter politics was not an easy one, considering her young family and her relationship to Falcon, her brother-in-law. Storness-Bliss, however, is determined to press on, buoyed by the support of her family, including her powerlifter son.

Their resilience is a testament to their commitment to effecting change. Despite the challenges, they remain focused on making substantive improvements rather than seeking popularity, a trait that Campbell admires.

A Tale of Two Candidates

Elliott and Storness-Bliss represent a new wave of political candidates, driven by a desire to bring about real change. They are prepared to confront the issues head-on, undeterred by the increasingly hostile political climate.

Health Minister Adrian Dix asserts that progress is being made in improving health-care services in Surrey. However, Storness-Bliss disagrees, citing the experiences of frontline workers. This stark contrast in perspectives underscores the urgent need for fresh voices in the political sphere.

As the election looms on October 19, all eyes will be on Elliott and Storness-Bliss. Their journey is not just about political ambition; it's about challenging the status quo and championing the cause of the people they seek to represent.

In a world where politics often seems mired in stagnation and cynicism, these two candidates offer a glimmer of hope. Their determination to bring about real change, despite the odds, is a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit.

Come October 19, the people of British Columbia will have their say. For Elliott and Storness-Bliss, it's not just about winning a seat; it's about making a difference in the lives of the people they serve.