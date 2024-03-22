GOP's Ken Buck Breaks Ranks, Signs Dems' Ukraine Aid Petition Ahead of Retirement

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) made headlines as the first Republican to sign onto a Democratic-led discharge petition aimed at securing aid for Ukraine, marking a significant departure from party lines. This move, occurring just one day before his planned retirement, pushes the Senate's $95 million foreign aid package, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine, closer to a House vote. Buck's unexpected action underscores a rare bipartisan effort in a deeply divided Congress and signals potential shifts in the legislative process concerning foreign aid.

Advertisment

Breaking Barriers in a Divided Congress

Initiated by Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), the discharge petition emerged as a strategic response to stalled aid for Ukraine amid congressional discord. With 188 signatures by Thursday, the petition needs 218 to force a vote, circumventing opposition from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who has been blocking the Senate's package due to demands for stricter U.S.-Mexico border provisions. Buck's signature not only denotes a pivotal moment in the ongoing saga but also a personal stance on foreign aid and bipartisan cooperation. Additionally, Buck signed a competing discharge petition led by Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), which includes the border security measures sought by many Republicans.

A Legacy of Independence

Advertisment

Buck's tenure in Congress has been marked by his willingness to diverge from GOP orthodoxy, making his signature on the Democratic-led petition less surprising to those familiar with his career. His departure from the House Freedom Caucus earlier this month over differences underscored his independent streak. Furthermore, Buck's vocal criticism of election denialism within his party and his emphasis on supporting global democratic movements have distinguished him from many of his Republican colleagues. This decision to support the Ukraine aid package in one of his final acts as a congressman solidifies his legacy as a maverick in American politics.

Implications and Next Steps

With Buck's impending retirement, the future of the discharge petition and the broader debate over foreign aid and border security remains uncertain. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) has indicated that a special election to fill Buck's seat will align with the state's primary election on June 25. The outcome could significantly influence the petition's progress and the broader legislative strategy concerning Ukraine aid. As the House grapples with a narrow GOP majority, every vote becomes crucial, making Buck's departure and its timing a focal point of discussion among lawmakers and political analysts alike.

As Buck prepares to leave a divided Congress, his bipartisan gesture highlights the complexities of navigating party lines and the importance of individual convictions in legislative decision-making. Whether his action will spur further bipartisan cooperation or deepen existing divisions remains to be seen. Nonetheless, Buck's decision to sign the Ukraine aid discharge petition will be remembered as a significant moment in the ongoing struggle to address global conflicts and the role of the United States in international affairs.