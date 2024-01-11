en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

GOP Struggles and Policy Impasses: Capitol Hill’s $1.7 Trillion Funding Debate

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
GOP Struggles and Policy Impasses: Capitol Hill’s $1.7 Trillion Funding Debate

Capitol Hill is currently embroiled in an intense debate over a nearly $1.7 trillion bipartisan funding deal. House Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing hard for the inclusion of conservative policy riders in the funding package, framing it as a seminal victory for the Grand Old Party (GOP). His position, however, is undermined by internal Republican disunity, their slim majority, and a divided government.

Republican Disunity and the Funding Deal

Johnson’s staunch dedication to pushing through conservative policy wins has been met with skepticism from within his own party. Fellow Republicans are acutely aware of the uphill battle to pass these riders without a solid voting bloc within their own conference. The key issues at the center of this debate include border security and immigration, with Republicans keen to impose stringent measures such as prohibiting the reallocation of border wall funds and augmenting immigration detention capacity.

Democratic Opposition and Potential Impasses

However, the proposal of abortion restrictions has hit a roadblock, with opposition arising even from within the GOP. Republicans are also striving to excise provisions from the funding bills that were introduced during the Democratic trifecta in the first two years of the Biden administration, particularly those concerning climate change and diversity initiatives. The leading Democratic appropriator in the House, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, has unequivocally stated that a government funding deal is unlikely if these contentious policy riders are not omitted.

Amid Funding Debates, Sympathy for Defense Secretary

In other news, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced his diagnosis of prostate cancer. While sympathy has been expressed for Austin, there are concerns about the timing of his disclosure to the White House. This personal news comes amidst the ongoing and heated deliberations over the funding deal on Capitol Hill.

The debate over the $1.7 trillion funding deal and the push for conservative policy riders reflect the current political dynamics on Capitol Hill. As House Speaker Mike Johnson continues his push for conservative policy measures, the outcome of this debate will inevitably shape the future of government funding and policy direction.

0
Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
4 mins ago
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has called on the government to equip the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) adequately to respond effectively to disaster situations. This appeal was made during a meeting with chiefs and people from the Tongu Traditional Areas in Accra, who had come to express their gratitude for his assistance
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
15 mins ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
Man Arrested for Robbery in Manila: A Routine Patrol Turned Confrontation
21 mins ago
Man Arrested for Robbery in Manila: A Routine Patrol Turned Confrontation
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
6 mins ago
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
8 mins ago
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
11 mins ago
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
Latest Headlines
World News
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
4 mins
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
6 mins
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
7 mins
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
8 mins
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
11 mins
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
14 mins
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
15 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
17 mins
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
19 mins
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app