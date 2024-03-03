GOP Senators Warn Trump Against Influencing McConnell's Successor Race, Endorse Thune

As the Republican party faces a pivotal moment with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's impending departure, two GOP senators have openly cautioned former President Donald Trump against meddling in the high-stakes leadership succession. With Trump's sights set on consolidating his influence over Republicans in Congress, he has been quietly promoting Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) for the GOP Senate leader role. However, Senators Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) advocate for a hands-off approach from Trump, highlighting the potential pitfalls of his involvement.

Advertisment

Senate's Leadership Vacuum

Last week's announcement from McConnell about stepping down after the 2024 election has ignited a scramble for his successor. McConnell, at 82, is the longest-serving Senate party leader in history. The race is not just about finding a new leader but also about the direction of the GOP in a post-McConnell era. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the Senate Minority Whip, is viewed favorably by many within the party due to his moderate stance and fundraising capabilities. Yet, Trump's preference for Daines adds an unpredictable element to the succession process.

Trump's Influence and GOP Reactions

Advertisment

Trump's attempt to sway the leadership race has not gone unnoticed, with Mullin advising on CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump's involvement would be a "lose-lose situation." Similarly, Rounds, speaking on ABC's "This Week," acknowledged Trump's potential to influence the race but emphasized the need for McConnell's successor to stand independently. Both senators have thrown their support behind Thune, signaling a preference for continuity over Trump's disruptive influence. This sentiment echoes broader concerns within the GOP about Trump's role in shaping the party's future direction.

Looking Ahead: The Battle for Senate Leadership

The battle to replace McConnell is more than a contest for a title; it's a struggle for the soul of the Republican Party. With conservative gun rights groups rallying against other potential candidates like Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) for his stance on gun control, the leadership race is shaping up to be a contentious affair. As the GOP grapples with its identity in the post-McConnell era, the outcome of this leadership race will signal the party's trajectory and its relationship with Trump. With stakes this high, the GOP's decision will undoubtedly have lasting implications for its direction, unity, and influence in American politics.