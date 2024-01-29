GOP Rifts Hamper McConnell's Efforts to Back Ukraine Amid Trump's Influence

In the face of escalating tensions in Ukraine, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been fervently advocating for support of the war-stricken nation. However, his efforts are being stymied by internal disagreements within his own party, with former President Donald Trump and several GOP lawmakers opposing his viewpoint.

McConnell's Condition for Ukraine Support

McConnell had initially linked the endorsement of funding for Ukraine to a 'credible solution' for border security issues. However, this strategy has hit a roadblock due to Trump's influence over Republican legislators. Fresh off his victories in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, Trump is steering his party members to resist any border deal that could potentially be viewed as a triumph for President Biden.

Distress Over Trump's Influence

Some Republicans, such as Senator Mitt Romney, find Trump's strategy unsettling. Senator Thom Tillis has issued a warning that jettisoning the border deal for mere political advantage could backfire. He also pledged to reintroduce the same bill if Trump secures the presidency and Republicans regain control of the Senate.

Trump's Opposition and GOP's Eroding Unity

The GOP's unity on the concept of connecting border security measures to defense spending for nations like Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan is crumbling, with Trump now opposing congressional action on border security—a stance he had previously championed in 2018. His current viewpoint is that the proposed bill is inadequate and should be scrapped, a sentiment echoed by Senator Ted Cruz, who once backed a border bill during Trump's presidency.

McConnell's Persistent Stance

Despite the discord, McConnell maintains that the present border deal is the only opportunity to obtain Democratic support for reforms in asylum laws and presidential authority to manage migrants. This contrasts with Trump's conviction that no Democrat would endorse such measures.

Defense Supplemental Bill and Skepticism

Even with a defense supplemental bill proposing over $14 billion for border security and asylum policy reforms, Speaker John Johnson has voiced skepticism about the Senate's bill, citing rumors of its contents as a reason it would not pass in the House. This marks a departure from his earlier stance that altering border policy was a priority. The House previously passed the Secure the Border Act, aimed at enhancing staffing for Customs and Border Patrol, resuming construction of the border wall, and putting an end to the policy of migrant parole.