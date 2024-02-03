GOP Rift Deepens as Rep. Nancy Mace Criticizes Nikki Haley, Aligns with Trump

In a recent political maneuver, Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) called out Nikki Haley, former United Nations Ambassador and Governor of South Carolina, drawing a comparison between her and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. This remark has stirred the political waters, particularly given Haley's speculated ambitions for a presidential run. Mace's critique pivoted on tax issues, pointing to both women's history of allegedly raising taxes.

“ went from doing people's taxes to raising people's taxes. ... The last time a tax-hiking presidential candidate walked around South Carolina in high heels was Hillary Clinton. Not sure how that turned out very well," Rep. Mace said.

Mace's Critique of Haley

Mace's comment came to light during her vocal support for former President Donald Trump, thus laying bare a potential political positioning against Haley. The critique was not limited to fiscal matters. Mace referred to Haley as 'China’s favorite governor', highlighting Haley's role in attracting Chinese businesses to South Carolina and her stance on immigrant Chinese workers.

The Implications of Mace's Remarks

Mace's shift in attitude towards Haley is noteworthy, given her previous praise for the former governor. By comparing Haley to Clinton, Mace was seemingly hinting at a negative outcome should Haley decide to run for president, a subtle reminder of Clinton's unsuccessful presidential campaigns. This public criticism indicates a growing rift within the Republican Party, with Mace aligning herself more closely with Trump's camp.

A Closer Look at the Political Landscape

Mace's statements were made during a press conference for Trump's presidential campaign, where she described her decision to support Trump over Haley as 'an easy call'. This shift appears to be a strategic move, despite Mace having benefitted from Haley's endorsement during her 2022 GOP primary campaign. Mace also expressed a desire to see a woman on the Republican ticket, but not in the presidential slot. This stance emphasizes the complex dynamics at play within the party and the intricate game of political chess unfolding ahead of the South Carolina primary.