en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion

In an unexpected turn of events, Republican Representatives Russell Fry of South Carolina and Eric Burlison of Missouri drew parallels between Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, and the infamous ‘Harry Potter’ character, Draco Malfoy. This comparison was made during their appearance on Newsmax’s show ‘The Record with Greta Van Susteren’. The Representatives suggested that like Malfoy, who often used his influential father to dodge consequences in the fictional series, Hunter Biden is leveraging his father’s presidency to shield himself from justice.

Unexpected Presence at Capitol Hill

The context of these remarks was Hunter Biden’s surprising appearance at Capitol Hill, amid a House Oversight Committee hearing. The hearing was convened with the purpose of discussing advancing Hunter Biden’s contempt of Congress charge. The sudden presence of the President’s son at such a crucial juncture raised eyebrows and generated heated discussions.

Fry’s Expectations

Representative Russell Fry, during the conversation, indicated his anticipation that the full House of Representatives would soon cast their vote on the contempt charge against Hunter Biden. The contempt of Congress charge is a serious matter, often leading to severe consequences if passed. The anticipation of this vote, along with Hunter Biden’s unexpected presence at the hearing, deepens the intrigue surrounding this case.

Equal Justice Under Law?

The Representatives also raised questions regarding the Department of Justice’s role in this case, questioning whether Hunter Biden would receive equal justice under the law. This critical question underscores the larger debate around privilege, power, and justice in the American political landscape.

0
Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
4 mins ago
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
In a bold move, Texas has spent over $100 million since April 2022 on an initiative to transport migrants from the US-Mexico border to Democratic-led cities like Chicago, New York, and Denver. This significant allocation of funds is part of the state’s response to what it perceives as a border crisis, with the aim of
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
7 mins ago
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Challenges Entertainment Tax Hike
10 mins ago
Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Challenges Entertainment Tax Hike
Patna Tragedy: Death and Assault of Mahadalit Girls Sparks Police Investigation and Officer Suspension
7 mins ago
Patna Tragedy: Death and Assault of Mahadalit Girls Sparks Police Investigation and Officer Suspension
Jharkhand High Court Revokes Deputy Commissioners' Power to Cancel Property Deeds
7 mins ago
Jharkhand High Court Revokes Deputy Commissioners' Power to Cancel Property Deeds
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
7 mins ago
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
2 mins
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
4 mins
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
6 mins
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
7 mins
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
7 mins
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
7 mins
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
8 mins
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
10 mins
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
11 mins
Ukraine and Switzerland Rally Support for Peace Plan at Davos Meeting
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app