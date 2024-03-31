GOP Primary Results Signal Trump's Shaky Ground Beyond Suburbs for 2024 Elections

Former President Donald Trump faces clear warning signs from GOP voters not just in the suburbs, but also in exurban and small-town areas, a detailed POLITICO analysis of primary results from over 1,000 counties reveals. Despite a political environment ripe for his message, with widespread dissatisfaction over the economy and national direction, a significant number of Republican voters are hesitant to support him again. This trend, evident in both closed primaries post-nomination and areas traditionally skeptical of Trump, raises questions about his overall appeal within his party as the 2024 elections approach.

Suburban Skepticism and Beyond

In the recent GOP primaries, a substantial portion of the vote against Trump came from highly educated suburban areas. However, POLITICO's analysis extends this skepticism to less discussed exurban counties and small towns which have shown resistance to Trump's dominance in the Republican Party. Counties like Emmet in Michigan, which Trump won in the 2020 general elections, saw a notable decline in his primary vote share, reflecting a broader political shift. These areas, characterized by fewer college-educated voters and a distance from urban centers, are traditionally Republican but have cooled on Trump, favoring other candidates in both the 2016 primaries and subsequent elections.

Partisan Loyalty vs. Political Discontent

Despite the internal Republican resistance, the prevailing belief is that partisan loyalty will eventually draw voters back to their party's nominee. Yet, the dissatisfaction with Trump suggests a potentially pivotal challenge for his campaign. Simultaneously, this dynamic does not guarantee an easy path for President Biden, given the quest for a "commonsense conservatism" among these voters. The economic discontent, highlighted by rising living costs, could play to Trump's advantage. Still, the ability of the Republican Party to reconcile with these disenfranchised voters, and the Democrats to potentially capitalize on their reluctance, remains a critical factor to watch.

Implications for Swing States

The significance of these non-Trump GOP primary voters could be particularly impactful in swing states. With candidates other than Trump receiving a substantial share of the vote in critical counties across states like North Carolina, Michigan, New Hampshire, Georgia, Arizona, and Florida, the potential for these voters to influence the election outcome is significant.