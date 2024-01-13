en English
Politics

GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
As the 2024 GOP presidential primaries draw closer, potential candidates are revealing their positions on one of the most contentious issues in the United States – the legalization of cannabis. In the midst of this national dialogue, Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina and a rising star in the Republican Party, has echoed her belief that decisions on cannabis legalization should be a state prerogative.

Haley’s Stance on Cannabis Legalization

Haley, who is gaining traction in the polls, recently reiterated her position, aligning with the ethos of state-level decision-making. Her stance comes at a critical moment when the Department of Health and Human Services has recommended the rescheduling of cannabis due to its accepted medical use. This development could potentially ignite discussions on federal legalization.

Trump’s Opposition to Federal Legalization

Contrarily, the front-runner of the GOP primaries, Donald Trump, has consistently opposed the federal legalization of cannabis. During his presidency, he maintained the federal prohibition on cannabis. In May 2023, he recognized the growing popularity of cannabis but stringently called for the death penalty for drug dealers. However, he remained ambiguous on his perspective towards illicit cannabis sellers. Furthermore, Trump has controversially associated cannabis with mass shootings, shedding light on his likely resistance to federal legalization if re-elected.

DeSantis’ Mixed Views on Cannabis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, once considered a progressive Republican on the cannabis issue, has exhibited mixed views. While speaking in Iowa recently, he asserted that he would respect state-level cannabis decisions if elected president. Simultaneously, he criticized legal cannabis programs in states like Colorado and California for bolstering the black market. DeSantis also suggested that medical marijuana is often a guise for recreational use in Florida, indicating a deviation from his earlier, more tolerant views on cannabis.

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

