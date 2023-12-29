GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Wins Major Legal Battle Amid Campaign Challenges

GOP presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has emerged victorious in a significant legal battle. An Ohio Federal Judge, Chelsey Vascura, appointed by former President Trump, has ruled that Ramaswamy is not required to provide evidence in a multimillion-dollar legal dispute regarding the merger of two of his business ventures. The case involves Alpine, an investment firm that sued Sumitovant Biotech Ltd., alleging they were short-changed in a buyout of their stake in Myovant Sciences, a company with a focus on women’s health.

Ramaswamy Freed From Legal Obligations

Judge Vascura dismissed the subpoena for Ramaswamy to produce documents and testify, taking into consideration his presidential campaign commitments and the burden such an obligation would impose on him. Ramaswamy, who was a director of Sumitovant Biotech Ltd. until early this year, has stated he has no recollection of any discussions regarding the merger and played no formal role in them.

Challenges on the Presidential Campaign Trail

Despite his legal triumph, Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign has run into hurdles, marked by a dip in performance following recent primary debates and a decision to reduce TV commercial spending. He is also confronting a lawsuit in his home state of Ohio concerning the work environment at his investment firm, Strive Asset Management.

Commitment to the Presidential Run

Ramaswamy has resigned from his position at Roivant Sciences, a firm he founded, to concentrate on his presidential run. The firm, registered in Bermuda but listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has seen Ramaswamy sell over 16,000 shares to net $1.7 million. Notably, he has invested $5 million of his own money into his 2024 campaign, showcasing his commitment to the race.