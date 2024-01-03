en English
Politics

GOP Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Calls for Rivals’ Withdrawal in Protest of Trump’s Disqualification

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
In an unprecedented move, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has urged fellow GOP contenders—Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie—to withdraw their names from primary ballots in the states of Colorado and Maine. This request comes in the wake of both states barring former President Donald Trump from contesting in the upcoming elections, invoking the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause due to Trump’s alleged involvement in the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

Ramaswamy’s Stance

Ramaswamy, an Indian-American entrepreneur-turned-politician, has vehemently criticized the barring of Trump, labeling it as an unconstitutional act. He insinuated that the refusal of his rivals to withdraw their names from the primary ballots in Colorado and Maine implicitly showed their complicity in this controversial situation.

DeSantis’ Rejection

However, in a recent interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dismissed Ramaswamy’s appeal as ‘absurd.’ DeSantis emphasized his duty to collect delegates for the presidential primary and questioned the constitutionality of the decisions taken by Colorado and Maine to bar Trump from the ballots. By doing so, DeSantis highlighted an anticipated reversal of these decisions by the Supreme Court. He further speculated on the eligibility of President Biden, citing the rising issues related to border security and suggesting the existence of a double standard.

Anticipated Appeals

Earlier, the Colorado Supreme Court had ruled to remove Trump from the ballot—a decision expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court. Following suit, Maine’s Secretary of State also banned Trump, with an appeal already filed and a judicial decision expected within 20 days of the original ruling. As such, the unfolding political drama surrounding the GOP primary ballots continues to rivet the nation, with the final outcome yet to be determined.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

