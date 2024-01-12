en English
Politics

GOP Infighting Over Spending Deal Threatens Bipartisan Agreement

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:19 pm EST
GOP Infighting Over Spending Deal Threatens Bipartisan Agreement

A faction of hardline conservatives in the U.S. House of Representatives, including members of the House Freedom Caucus, is pressuring Speaker Mike Johnson to forgo a bipartisan spending agreement with Democrats. The group, led by Rep. Bob Good, is advocating for a revised deal emphasizing spending cuts and border security. Their actions have disrupted legislative processes, causing a procedural vote to be postponed and eliciting expressions of frustration from Republican lawmakers.

Divisions within the GOP

The hardliners’ refusal to back difficult decisions has drawn criticism from fellow Republicans, with Rep. Max Miller leading the charge. Many within the GOP view the tactics as counterproductive, potentially harming the party’s chances in future elections. Despite these internal tensions, Speaker Johnson remains committed to the original spending agreement, which includes $1.59 trillion in top line spending and additional budget adjustments.

A Matter of Credibility

Key Republican negotiators and appropriators, from both the House and Senate, are cautioning against backtracking on the existing agreement. They stress the significance of maintaining credibility in negotiations. Senate Republicans such as Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. John Thune have expressed skepticism about the feasibility of the conservatives’ demands and their potential support for any bipartisan legislation.

Pending Deadlines

As the government funding deadline draws near—with some programs set to expire on January 19 and others on February 2—the urgency to finalize a budget that can garner sufficient bipartisan support to prevent a government shutdown has intensified. With the clock ticking, the GOP is grappling with internal dissent, while the nation waits to see if a consensus can be reached in time.

Politics United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

