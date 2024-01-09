en English
Politics

GOP Hard-Liners Threaten Government Shutdown Over Border Closure; Trump’s Legal Battles Overshadow GOP Primaries

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
The U.S. House of Representatives reconvened today, amid a brewing storm of political tension. The spotlight falls on a faction of GOP hard-liners, spearheaded by Rep. Chip Roy. Their ultimatum? Close the border or face a full-scale government shutdown. With topline spending caps already agreed upon, this standoff emerges as a formidable stumbling block in the race to sidestep a government shutdown.

Political Maneuvers Amid a Looming Shutdown

As the political arena roils, recent polls suggest a dip in the tide for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in New Hampshire. The once surging candidate now trails ex-President Donald Trump by a hefty 20 points. However, not all is grim for Haley, as her support has seen a steady incline since November of last year. In a hypothetical rematch, President Joe Biden leads Trump among New Hampshire voters, echoing the 2020 election results.

Trump, amidst these developments, remains embroiled in legal battles. He is presently attending oral arguments in Washington, D.C., concerning his immunity from prosecution for alleged election subversion. This case, now before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, might find its final arbiter in the Supreme Court. Trump’s presence at the appeals, a rarity for criminal defendants, is seen as a diversionary tactic to detract attention from his primary rivals.

Stalled Senate Border Talks

Meanwhile, Senate border talks grind to a halt over the contentious issue of presidential asylum authority, colloquially known as ‘parole’. Republicans plan to drastically curtail parole, sparking a furor among progressives and the Biden administration. This discord forms a critical component in the debate surrounding the administration’s foreign aid request for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The GOP’s Ultimatum

The GOP hard-liners, undeterred, are threatening a government shutdown if House Resolution 2 (H.R. 2) isn’t passed. This sweeping bill proposes a radical overhaul of the asylum process and the establishment of an extensive new surveillance system to halt regional migration and clamp down on the existing undocumented populace. The bill aims to prevent the entry of hundreds of thousands of migrants, including unaccompanied minors.

The looming government funding deadline and the escalating threat of a shutdown over the border closure policy add to the palpable tension. The GOP’s focus on the southern border chaos is seen as a call to arms for more government intervention, accusing the Biden administration of deliberate disregard of U.S. immigration laws. This standoff, amidst ongoing legal battles, casts a long shadow over GOP primaries.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

