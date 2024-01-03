en English
Politics

GOP Delegation Visits U.S. Southern Border, Criticizes Biden’s Immigration Policies

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
On the southern border of the United States, in Eagle Pass, Texas, a makeshift encampment has formed, serving as a stark testament to the surge of migrants crossing into the country. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and a delegation of 60 GOP members have visited this site, turning a critical eye towards President Biden’s immigration policies. The Republicans favor a hard stance on immigration, a sentiment that is echoed in the border bill they passed in the House last summer; a bill rejected by the Democratic-majority Senate. This contentious situation is quickly becoming a cornerstone of Republican campaigns, particularly for former President Trump.

The GOP’s Call for Action

As the U.S.-Mexico border recorded an unprecedented number of migrant encounters in December, the GOP is doubling down on their efforts. They are seeking bipartisan legislation to fund immigration operations and are pushing for impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas. The Republicans have also been vocal in their praise for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s actions on the border and are advocating for a sweeping GOP border policy bill, H.R. 2, to be included in Senate negotiations.

Divisions and Debates Over Immigration Policies

However, the White House is attempting to shift blame for the migrant crisis at the southern border onto Republicans, accusing them of missing an opportunity to address the issue. The immigration debate is at a delicate time legislatively, with Senate negotiators working on a bipartisan agreement, and House Republicans considering impeaching Secretary Mayorkas. As only 32 percent of U.S. adults are confident in the president’s ability to make wise decisions about immigration policy, the Republicans are aiming to make this a key issue in the 2024 election.

Legal Battles on the Horizon

Texas’ controversial new border security law, signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, is expected to trigger a lawsuit from the Department of Justice. The federal authorities are accusing the state of infrac ting on federal authority and allowing local police to unconstitutionally arrest suspected illegal immigrants. This looming legal battle underscores the growing divide between the Biden administration and Congressional Republicans on immigration policy. Amidst this, the Republicans remain steadfast in their pursuit of stricter border security provisions.

0
Politics United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

