en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), alongside a delegation of 64 Republicans, traversed the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, spotlighting the escalating migrant crisis and the ongoing negotiations in the U.S. Senate regarding a bipartisan immigration reform bill. The visit underscored the House Republicans’ focus on linking heightened border security measures to foreign aid packages, notably those designated for Ukraine and Israel.

Pressure on Biden’s Administration

Throughout the press interaction, the Republicans expressed their disapproval of President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ border security handling. The GOP accused the Biden administration of avoiding the issue, rejecting the President’s supplemental funding package and comprehensive immigration reform plan. They called for tougher immigration policies, including deporting illegal entrants and resuming border wall construction.

Record Migrant Crossings

December witnessed a record number of migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border, with 302,000 encounters reported. Republicans blamed the ‘unconscionable migrant crisis’ on President Biden’s policies, while Mike Johnson described the situation as an ‘unmitigated disaster of the president’s own design.’ The Biden administration, on the other hand, attributed the crisis to Republicans for failing to agree to the funding request, while also advocating for expanding lawful migration pathways and increasing consequences for illegal entry.

Avoiding Government Shutdown

When probed about a potential government shutdown, GOP members deflected the question, dismissing it as inappropriate for the setting. Johnson stressed the GOP’s endeavours to finalize appropriations bills to prevent a government shutdown, noting that they have been negotiating in good faith with the Senate and the White House. The goal is to reach an agreement before the deadlines in mid-January and early February, averting a potential crisis that could delay foreign aid, including the emergency wartime funding request for Ukraine.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
41 seconds ago
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
In a pivotal meeting with the Chief Secretary of Jammu, Atal Dulloo, a delegation from the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) passionately advocated for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The delegation, under the leadership of State President M Ashraf, included key members Nitin Kalyan, Mir Bashir Ahmad, M Ibrahim, Rafaqat
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
1 min ago
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
Community Cooperation Leads to Resolution in Manteo Hit-and-Run
2 mins ago
Community Cooperation Leads to Resolution in Manteo Hit-and-Run
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
53 seconds ago
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
1 min ago
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
Pacific Police Forum: A Stepping Stone Towards Enhanced Regional Safety
1 min ago
Pacific Police Forum: A Stepping Stone Towards Enhanced Regional Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
40 seconds
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
41 seconds
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
53 seconds
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements
53 seconds
Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
1 min
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
1 min
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
1 min
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres
2 mins
Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres
Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart
3 mins
Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
33 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
45 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app