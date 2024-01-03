GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), alongside a delegation of 64 Republicans, traversed the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, spotlighting the escalating migrant crisis and the ongoing negotiations in the U.S. Senate regarding a bipartisan immigration reform bill. The visit underscored the House Republicans’ focus on linking heightened border security measures to foreign aid packages, notably those designated for Ukraine and Israel.

Pressure on Biden’s Administration

Throughout the press interaction, the Republicans expressed their disapproval of President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ border security handling. The GOP accused the Biden administration of avoiding the issue, rejecting the President’s supplemental funding package and comprehensive immigration reform plan. They called for tougher immigration policies, including deporting illegal entrants and resuming border wall construction.

Record Migrant Crossings

December witnessed a record number of migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border, with 302,000 encounters reported. Republicans blamed the ‘unconscionable migrant crisis’ on President Biden’s policies, while Mike Johnson described the situation as an ‘unmitigated disaster of the president’s own design.’ The Biden administration, on the other hand, attributed the crisis to Republicans for failing to agree to the funding request, while also advocating for expanding lawful migration pathways and increasing consequences for illegal entry.

Avoiding Government Shutdown

When probed about a potential government shutdown, GOP members deflected the question, dismissing it as inappropriate for the setting. Johnson stressed the GOP’s endeavours to finalize appropriations bills to prevent a government shutdown, noting that they have been negotiating in good faith with the Senate and the White House. The goal is to reach an agreement before the deadlines in mid-January and early February, averting a potential crisis that could delay foreign aid, including the emergency wartime funding request for Ukraine.