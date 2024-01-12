en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party

The Iowa Republican presidential primary debate, a critical platform for major GOP candidates including Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, witnessed a marked shift in the party’s stance towards immigration, social security, and foreign policy. With echoes of former President Donald Trump’s policies, the debate spotlighted the burgeoning support within the party for mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Deportation: A New GOP Stance

Both Haley and DeSantis outlined their positions on dealing with the estimated 10 million undocumented immigrants currently in the U.S. DeSantis took a hardline stance, asserting that none would be amnestied under his presidency. Haley, on the other hand, emphasized the need for deportation, arguing that undocumented immigrants are ‘cutting the line.’

Trump’s Presence and Influence

Despite not being physically present, Trump’s presence was deeply felt at the debate. His influence extended beyond Iowa, reaching his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York. Not missing a beat, Trump took the opportunity to deliver campaign speeches, attacking both the case against him and the attorney general who brought it. The trial’s outcome could have far-reaching implications for his business operations in New York, as the state’s Attorney General seeks to bar him from conducting business in the state.

Close Race to the GOP Nomination

Polling in New Hampshire paints a picture of a tight race for the GOP nomination. With the recent suspension of Chris Christie’s campaign, supporters are being reallocated, resulting in a tie between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. These primary campaigns, coupled with Trump’s trial, are shaping the narrative and direction of the Republican Party as it gears up for the 2024 presidential election.

0
Politics United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
23 seconds ago
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
In a bid to address the escalating Israel-Gaza conflict, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, launched a week-long diplomatic mission, engaging in critical talks with ten governments. A significant highlight of this diplomatic journey was his conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) over a meal of baby camel in a tent,
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
11 mins ago
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
11 mins ago
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Attempted Assassination of South Korea's Opposition Leader Stirs National Concern
5 mins ago
Attempted Assassination of South Korea's Opposition Leader Stirs National Concern
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
8 mins ago
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Post Office Scandal: Stephen Bradshaw Under Fire at Horizon Inquiry
8 mins ago
Post Office Scandal: Stephen Bradshaw Under Fire at Horizon Inquiry
Latest Headlines
World News
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
23 seconds
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
1 min
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
2 mins
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
5 mins
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
6 mins
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
8 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
10 mins
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
11 mins
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
11 mins
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app