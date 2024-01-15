en English
Politics

GOP Candidate Mark Robinson’s Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson’s Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed

Mark Robinson, the leading Republican candidate for North Carolina’s governor, has a history of making controversial statements about civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement, according to a series of Facebook posts uncovered by HuffPost. These comments, which paint a stark contrast to his recent attempts to celebrate King and the civil rights movement, emerge as Robinson is poised to become the GOP nominee for governor in the forthcoming November elections.

Controversial Comments Unearthed

According to the unearthed posts, Robinson referred to King as an ‘ersatz pastor’ and a ‘communist,’ and described the 1960s civil rights movement as ‘crap.’ The lieutenant governor also made statements minimizing the gravity of racism and slavery, and launched criticism against the late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

These comments sharply contrast to former President Donald Trump’s recent praise of Robinson as ‘better than Dr. Martin Luther King.’ Beyond his criticisms of King and the civil rights movement, Robinson’s past claims include rejecting his affiliation with the African American community and downplaying the significance of historical racial integration efforts.

Strikingly Similar Strategy to Trump

Despite his controversial remarks on various topics, including women, LGBTQ people, and Muslims, as well as promoting conspiracy theories, Robinson remains the Republican frontrunner for governor. His strategy mirrors that of former President Trump, a tactic some political analysts in North Carolina predict may not succeed in the general election in this swing state. Robinson’s Republican challengers include former Rep. Mark Walker, State Treasurer Dale Folwell, and trial lawyer Bill Graham.

An Evolving Political Landscape

The leading Democratic candidate, Josh Stein, also joins the race for the governorship. In a time where political discourse is more polarized than ever, the discovery of these past comments could significantly impact Robinson’s campaign, highlighting the evolving landscape of political candidacy and the importance of a politician’s historical context.

0
Politics United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

