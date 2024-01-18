Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#Politics #Nigeria

Gombe State Announces Local Government Elections for April 2024

Gombe State's local government elections are set for April 27, 2024, with a 101-day notice for political parties to prepare. The state's major opposition party's absence raises questions about their participation.

author-image
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
New Update
Gombe State Announces Local Government Elections for April 2024

The Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) has set the date for the upcoming local government elections, scheduled to take place on April 27, 2024.

Advertisment

The elections will involve the chairmanship and councillorship positions across the 11 local government areas and 114 wards of Gombe State.

The announcement was made by the Commission's Chairman, Sa'idu Shehu Awak, during a meeting with the state's political party leaders and other election stakeholders.

In his address, Awak provided a 101-day notice for political parties to gear up for the elections, asking them to prepare and present their candidates within the stipulated timeframe.

Advertisment
Advertisment