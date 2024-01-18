Gombe State Announces Local Government Elections for April 2024

The Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) has set the date for the upcoming local government elections, scheduled to take place on April 27, 2024.

The elections will involve the chairmanship and councillorship positions across the 11 local government areas and 114 wards of Gombe State.

The announcement was made by the Commission's Chairman, Sa'idu Shehu Awak, during a meeting with the state's political party leaders and other election stakeholders.

In his address, Awak provided a 101-day notice for political parties to gear up for the elections, asking them to prepare and present their candidates within the stipulated timeframe.