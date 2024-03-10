Golden Temple Unveils 'Shaheedi Gallery' Honoring 1984 Operation Blue Star Martyrs

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) inaugurated the 'Shaheedi Gallery' at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, commemorating the Sikhs who sacrificed their lives during Operation Blue Star in June 1984. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, after a solemn Sikh prayer, opened the gallery to the public, marking a significant moment of remembrance and education regarding a pivotal event in Sikh history.

Memorializing a Dark Chapter

The establishment of the Shaheedi Gallery within the sacred premises of Harmandir Sahib serves as a poignant reminder of the tragic events of Operation Blue Star. This military operation, conducted by the Indian Army under the directive of the then Congress government, aimed to remove militant Sikh separatists from the Golden Temple complex. The operation resulted in substantial casualties among Sikh militants, devotees, and the destruction of significant portions of the temple complex, including the Akal Takht. The gallery showcases over 396 pictures of those who were killed, alongside a model depicting the damaged structure of Sri Akal Takht Sahib during the operation, and a digital documentary narrating the history of these events.

Educational and Commemorative Purpose

Leaders of the Sikh community, including Harnam Singh Khalsa, head of Damdami Taksal, and Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, emphasized the gallery's role in educating future generations about the sacrifices made for the protection of their religion. By documenting the lives and stories of those who were martyred, the gallery aims to instill a sense of community spirit and resilience among visitors. Among the notable figures commemorated are Bhai Amrik Singh, president of the All India Sikh Student Federation, Bhai Shabeg Singh, and Baba Thara Singh, alongside countless others who laid down their lives.

Personal Stories of Sacrifice

One particularly touching story is that of retired honorary Captain of the Indian Army, Hem Singh, who was visiting the Harmandir Sahib during the operation and never returned. His story, along with many others, highlights the indiscriminate nature of the conflict and its impact on innocent devotees and bystanders. The gallery not only honors Sikh fighters but also civilians caught in the crossfire, providing a comprehensive view of the operation's human cost.

As visitors walk through the Shaheedi Gallery, they are reminded of the complex interplay of faith, politics, and violence. The gallery serves not just as a memorial for those lost, but as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Sikh community in the face of adversity. By commemorating the past, the SGPC hopes to foster a future where such sacrifices are neither forgotten nor repeated, emphasizing the importance of peace and religious harmony.