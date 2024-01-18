Goldberg and Harris Respond to Haley's 'No Racism' Claim

In a recent episode of The View, co-host Whoopi Goldberg and Vice President Kamala Harris responded to comments made by 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley regarding racism in America. During an interview on Fox News, Haley asserted that the United States has never been a racist country. This statement sparked a significant backlash on social media, leading to a broader conversation on the historical and ongoing presence of racism in America.

Goldberg Counters Haley's Assertion

Goldberg countered Haley's claim by drawing attention to historical instances of racism in the United States. She highlighted the lynching of Italian immigrants and African Americans, as well as the tragic murder of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American boy brutally killed in 1955. Goldberg stressed that these events are undeniable evidence of the country's racist past.

"I find it fascinating that people find it so hard to say, 'Yes, this is what happened here," Goldberg said. "And it's okay to say it because it's part of our history."

Vice President Harris Weighs In

Vice President Harris also contributed to the discussion, acknowledging the historical presence of racism in America. However, she emphasized the importance of not allowing this past to define the nation's future. Harris criticized the notion that enslaved people could have benefitted from slavery and the idea that the Civil War was prompted by anything other than slavery.

"I think it does a disservice to our understanding of history... to suggest that the Civil War was caused by anything other than the issue of slavery," Harris said.

Both Goldberg and Harris stressed the importance of recognizing and confronting the country's past to shape a more inclusive future. They suggested that attempts to deny or downplay the historical realities of racism hinder the nation's ability to evolve and progress on the issue of race.