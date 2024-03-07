Gold Star Family Ignored by Biden, CNN Anchor Shocked During Interview

During a recent CNN interview, an attempt to highlight President Biden as the 'consoler-in-chief' took an unexpected turn when Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of a servicemember killed during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, revealed that Biden has never reached out to her family. This revelation came as a surprise to the CNN anchor, who was visibly taken aback by Shamblin's statement that despite reaching out to the White House, her family has received no response for months. The incident underscores a broader issue of unfulfilled promises and lack of accountability from the administration, particularly concerning the families affected by the withdrawal.

During a CNN interview, a gold star mother, Christy Shamblin, expressed that President Biden has not reached out to her family following the death of her daughter-in-law during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. This revelation came as a surprise to the CNN anchor, who referred to Biden as the 'Consoler in Chief', a notion Shamblin contradicted by sharing her family's unsuccessful attempts to contact the White House. The interview highlighted a significant disconnect between the public persona of empathy often attributed to Biden and the actual experiences of some military families. This incident underscores the broader criticism of how the Afghanistan withdrawal was managed and the lack of accountability for the consequences faced by the families of servicemembers. It is implied that such topics are unlikely to be addressed in Biden's State of the Union speech, reflecting a possible avoidance of discussing the withdrawal's negative outcomes.