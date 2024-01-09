en English
Economy

GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:44 pm EST
In an unprecedented display of fiscal discipline, government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) in the Philippines remitted a staggering P99.98 billion in cash dividends in 2023. This marked a significant leap from the P68.34 billion recorded in 2022, a colossal 46-percent rise that underscores the robust financial performance of these entities.

Fiscal Discipline Bears Fruit

The Department of Finance (DOF) revealed these figures, pointing out the enforcement of fiscal discipline among the GOCCs as a primary factor behind this surge. The dividends collected serve as a crucial non-tax revenue stream to finance the country’s infrastructure projects and various social and economic programs. Moreover, they help manage the budget deficit, thereby supporting the country’s overall development needs.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Leads the Pack

Among the GOCCs, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) emerged as the largest contributor, single-handedly remitting over half of the total dividends with P55.61 billion. This substantial contribution showcases the central bank’s strong performance and unwavering commitment to the nation’s fiscal health.

Other Significant Contributors

Other GOCCs that made substantial contributions included the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC), the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), among others. Their combined efforts resulted in a dynamic financial landscape, further bolstering the country’s economic resilience.

It is worth noting that the Republic Act No. 7656 mandates all GOCCs to declare and remit at least 50 percent of their annual net earnings to the national government. By the end of December 2023, 51 GOCCs had dutifully complied, further solidifying the fiscal discipline within these government-controlled entities.

As the country continues to grapple with economic challenges, the DOF pledged to maintain strict monitoring of GOCCs. This initiative aims to ensure their alignment with national development policies and sustain their significant contributions to the nation’s economic growth.

Economy Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

