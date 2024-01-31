Goa's Chief Minister Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit: A Decade of Accomplishments to be Presented

In a significant turn of events, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant led a comprehensive review meeting with state department heads, gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on February 6. The meticulous planning seeks to ensure seamless operations for a public gathering in Margao, anticipated to draw an impressive crowd of over 50,000 attendees. In a significant highlight of the event, titled 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Goem,' Sawant will present a ten-year report card, chronicling the state's accomplishments to the Prime Minister.

Commendation of Government Officials

Adding a dimension of recognition to the event, the gathering will also serve as a platform for the felicitation of certain government officials. This gesture underscores the appreciation for their contributions to the state and their roles in driving progress. The political landscape often fails to acknowledge the tireless efforts of these officials, making this recognition a noteworthy part of the agenda.

PM Modi's Inaugural Ventures

PM Modi's visit is not merely ceremonial. His itinerary is riddled with significant inaugurations set to further propel Goa's development trajectory. The Prime Minister will kickstart the India Energy Week in Betul, reflecting the nation's commitment to renewable energy. Also on his agenda is the unveiling of several key projects that include the National Institute of Technology in Cuncolim, the National Institute of Water Sports in Dona Paula, a new campus for the Naval War College at INS Mandovi, Betim, and an integrated waste management facility in Curchorem.

Virtual Foundation Stone Laying

In a nod to the digital age, the Prime Minister will also virtually lay the foundation stones for a ropeway at Reis Magos Fort, a 3D-printed building at Patto, and a 100 MLD water treatment plant at Xelpem. These virtual inaugurations signal a shift towards modernization, making a strong statement about India's commitment to embracing technology in its infrastructural development.