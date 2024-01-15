en English
Israel

Goal Celebration Sparks Political Controversy: Israeli Footballer Arrested in Turkey

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Goal Celebration Sparks Political Controversy: Israeli Footballer Arrested in Turkey

Israeli footballer Sagiv Jehezkel, playing for Antalyaspor in Turkey’s First Division, has found himself in the eye of a political storm. Arrested following a goal celebration that sparked outrage and controversy, Jehezkel is now under investigation for suspected ‘incitement to hate’. The cause of the furore? A message on his wristband that read “100 days. 07/10”, a reference marking the somber milestone of the Israel-Hamas war.

Goal Celebration Triggers Political Tension

During a match against Trabsonspor, Jehezkel’s seemingly innocuous goal celebration turned into a diplomatic incident. His wristband message was interpreted as a celebration of the “massacre committed by Israel in Gaza”, leading to his immediate arrest. Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced a judicial investigation against the footballer, condemning the act as an inappropriate use of a sports platform for political commentary.

Antalyaspor Terminates Contract

In the aftermath of the controversy, Antalyaspor, Jehezkel’s club, has terminated his contract. The club has not released an official statement, but the decision is a clear indication of the severity of the situation. The case, while centered around a football match, has highlighted the simmering political tensions between Turkey and Israel.

Broader Implications of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

This incident is a stark reminder of the broader issues surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict. The use of the term ‘genocide’ by Minister Tunc reflects the harsh view held by many in Turkey towards the situation in Gaza. As the global community watches the proceedings against Jehezkel, it is clear that the implications extend beyond the football field, into the realm of international relations and humanitarian concerns.

Israel Politics Turkey
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

