On February 6, 2024, the Goa government announced an early closure for all colleges in South Goa's Margao, in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The Directorate of Higher Education, Goa issued a directive requesting college principals to send students to attend the Prime Minister's public meeting at the Margao KTC bus stand by 1 pm. This move, however, has drawn criticism from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Goa unit, which argues that attendance at the event should be voluntary and not mandated.

NSUI Criticizes Government Directive

The directive has not sat well with the NSUI's Goa president, Naushad Chowdhari, who has called it a misuse of government machinery. Chowdhari expressed his view that while it is acceptable for students to attend the Prime Minister's meeting, the directive crosses a line by making it a compulsion. This criticism follows an earlier announcement by the Goa government that all schools in Margao would also be closed on the day of the Prime Minister's visit.

In unrelated news, the cricketing world has been stirred by a controversy surrounding the Mumbai Indians' appointment of Hardik Pandya as the team captain over Rohit Sharma. The decision, made by Mumbai Indians' coach, Mark Boucher, has been a divisive one among fans and has sparked significant discussion. Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, added fuel to the fire with a cryptic Instagram comment that has left fans speculating.

Coach's Decision and Public Reaction

The decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as captain was based on a strategic move, with the coach emphasizing the need for a transition phase and reducing non-cricketing duties on Rohit's shoulders. However, the decision has been met with mixed reactions, with some fans expressing disappointment over the sidelining of Rohit Sharma. As the controversy continues to grow, the cricketing world waits with bated breath for its resolution.