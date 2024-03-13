Goa CM Sawant Praises India's Leap Under Modi: Transformative Development across Sectors

At the 'Namo Navmatadata Sammelan' in Ponda, Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant highlighted the significant strides India has made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Sawant emphasized the nationwide transformation across various sectors, including education, infrastructure, and technology, marking a new era of development and opportunity for India's youth and future generations.

Education and Infrastructure at the Forefront

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant lauded the introduction of the National Education Policy 2020, describing it as a futuristic strategy aimed at overhauling the Indian education system. Sawant pointed out the establishment of premier institutions like AIIMS, IITs, IIMs, and specialized centers such as the All India Institute of Ayurveda and the National Forensic Science University in Goa, as evidence of the country's focus on nurturing talent and fostering innovation.

Empowering the Youth and Building a Viksit Bharat

Sawant's remarks underscored the critical role of the youth in driving India towards achieving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) as envisaged by Prime Minister Modi. The Chief Minister encouraged first-time voters to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, leveraging the opportunities created by the government's policies and initiatives.

National and Global Recognition

The efforts of the Modi administration to enhance India's infrastructure and education system have not only garnered national acclaim but have also placed India on the global stage as a leading nation in sustainable and holistic development. The launch of the PM-SURAJ portal and the sanctioning of credit support to entrepreneurs are recent examples of initiatives aimed at bolstering economic growth and self-reliance.

As Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other leaders continue to praise the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, the focus remains on empowering the youth, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering an environment conducive to growth and innovation. The journey towards a Viksit Bharat, as highlighted by these developments, signals a promising future for India, driven by a commitment to excellence and sustainable progress.