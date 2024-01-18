en English
Global Trust in India’s Policies Highlighted by Union Minister at World Economic Forum

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Global Trust in India's Policies Highlighted by Union Minister at World Economic Forum

Indian Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, underscored the extensive global trust that India commands. Acknowledging the numerous international collaborations and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) India has initiated, he highlighted the country’s robust foreign and economic policies as the bedrock of this trust.

India’s ‘Biggest Capital’

Vaishnaw, serving as the Union Information Technology Minister, articulated that the world’s faith in India constitutes the nation’s ‘biggest capital.’ This trust, he suggested, has been cultivated by India’s conduct on the international stage, and it has been instrumental in forging harmonious relations and fostering opportunities for global collaborations across diverse sectors.

Global Collaborations and Partnerships

The Union Minister cited India’s collaborations in the semiconductor sector as evidence of this trust. He referenced MoUs signed with the United States, Europe, and Japan, as well as partnerships with the South Korean government and companies. He emphasized the universal desire for collaboration, negating the notion of a ‘battle’ for dominance among nations. Instead, he proposed that the potential for growth and success is abundant, dependent on collaboration, talent, and focus.

‘Make in India’ Initiative and Future of Manufacturing

During a session on the future of manufacturing, Vaishnaw also touched upon his discussion with Revathi Advaithi, CEO of American multinational manufacturing company Flex Ltd. Advaithi expressed commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, further demonstrating the global trust in India’s economic potential and policy stability. The ‘Make in India’ initiative, aimed at transforming India into a global manufacturing hub, has been a significant factor in fostering international collaborations.

In conclusion, the speech made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the World Economic Forum underscored the global trust in India’s foreign and economic policies, its ‘Make in India’ initiative, and its ability to foster international collaborations. These factors have positioned India as a reliable and attractive partner for global businesses, paving the way for future growth and prosperity.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

