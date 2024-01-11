en English
Politics

Global Trends Report: Anticipating Changes & 2024 Presidential Election

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
In an annual global trends report, now one among at least 24, insights are provided into the tectonic shifts anticipated in our lives due to technological advancements, geopolitical manouvers, and socio-cultural dynamics. This document, a product of rigorous discussions and interviews over 33 years, serves as a barometer of the changes waiting to unfold on the world stage.

The Erosion of Privacy and Trust in Institutions

Artificial Intelligence (AI), with its promise and perils, stands at the heart of these changes. The report underscores the escalating fears of technology misuse, disruptive cyberattacks, and the consequent erosion of privacy. The decline of public trust in institutions, a by-product of election meddling and data breaches, is another significant concern highlighted.

U.S. Politics: The Polarizing Landscape

The report delves deep into the dramatic shifts in U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration, painting a picture of an intensely polarizing presidential election in 2024. The U.S. electorate, it suggests, is deeply divided with no evident path towards unity. The rightward shift of the U.S. Supreme Court and its consequential influence on national polarization is another key point of discussion.

Global Conflicts and Concerns

On the international front, the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza are expected to redefine our way of life. The report sheds light on Saudi Arabia’s strategic usage of wealth and China’s expansionist policies. It also touches upon issues such as graft in Africa and political unrest in South America.

Signs of Hope

Amidst these challenges, there are glimmers of hope. Reductions in carbon emissions, a decline in cancer-related deaths, and strides made by women in various fields are some positive developments to look forward to. The report underscores the need for critical thinking and preparedness to navigate the upcoming changes.

2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Game of Uncertainties

The report anticipates an unpredictable 2024 U.S. presidential election, with the possibility of a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Wild cards, including third-party candidates and the health of the candidates, are poised to add further uncertainty. In this ever-changing scenario, AI emerges as a game-changer, with heated debates anticipated over its regulation and potential societal impacts.

Politics United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

