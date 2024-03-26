Global Survey Reveals Record High Government Restrictions on Religion in 2021

A key global survey has reported the highest levels of government restrictions on religion ever recorded. This survey, conducted by the Pew Research Center, unveils a concerning trend of increasing governmental interference and social hostilities towards religious groups worldwide.

Unprecedented Levels of Restriction

The Pew Research Center's latest findings indicate that in 2021, government restrictions on religious practices reached a "new peak globally," marking the highest global median score since the inception of the survey nearly two decades ago. Countries such as China, Russia, Afghanistan, Iran, and Algeria were identified at the forefront, categorized under "very high" government restrictions. Meanwhile, Nigeria and India were highlighted for their severe social hostilities towards religious groups. This shift in rankings, including Pakistan and Turkmenistan's move to "very high" restrictions, underscores a growing global trend of religious intolerance and discrimination.

Harassment and Interference: A Closer Look

According to Pew's analysis, an unprecedented number of countries, 183 to be precise, reported instances of government harassment towards religious groups, the highest on record. This harassment ranged from physical assaults to derogatory comments by government officials and restrictive laws and policies. Additionally, over 160 countries were reported to interfere with religious worship, indicating a widespread issue of governmental overreach into religious practices. Despite a slight decline in the total number of countries with "high" or "very high" levels of government restrictions, the median index score for all countries rose overall, revealing an intensification of restrictions even as the breadth may not have significantly expanded.

Impact on Religious Groups and Global Implications

Christians, Muslims, and Jews were among the most targeted groups, facing harassment in 160, over 140, and 91 countries, respectively. The survey's findings highlight the disproportionate impact of religious restrictions and hostilities on global religious communities. Eastern Europe and Asia emerged as regions with the highest rates of government restrictions, while Western Europe and parts of Africa experienced moderate levels. The United States was categorized under "moderate" restrictions, reflecting a global issue that spans diverse political and cultural landscapes. The survey's record-high global government restriction index underscores the pressing challenge of religious intolerance and discrimination, posing significant implications for global peace, security, and human rights.