Global Surge in Defensive Nationalism: From Argentina to the Netherlands and Beyond

In late 2023, right-wing populists promising dramatic changes were elected in Argentina and the Netherlands, signaling a global trend of rising defensive nationalism. This phenomenon, characterized by a populist focus on protecting national interests against globalizing forces, has led to increased polarization and violent conflicts worldwide, with a 96% increase in conflict-related deaths reported in 2022.

Historical Context and Modern Resurgence

The origins of defensive nationalism can be traced back to the technological advances of the Second Industrial Revolution, which transformed global communications and transport, bringing people closer but also disrupting traditional societal structures. Today, similar disruptions caused by globalization have led to a resurgence of nationalist-populist movements. These movements exploit generalized fear and uncertainty, advocating for economic protectionism, reduced reliance on diplomacy, and increased military strength as means to safeguard national interests.

Global Impact and Recent Elections

The recent elections in Argentina and the Netherlands are part of a broader wave of defensive nationalism that has seen far-right candidates gaining traction in various countries, including Peru, Israel, Italy, and the United States. This shift towards right-wing populism is partly a reaction to the perceived threats posed by international trade, finance, and immigration, with populist leaders portraying these global forces as direct challenges to national sovereignty and security.

Just as the technological advancements of the past facilitated the spread of defensive nationalism by disrupting traditional ways of life, today's digital era has amplified these effects. Social media and digital communications have enabled the rapid spread of populist rhetoric, while economic globalization has made national economies more interconnected and susceptible to external shocks.