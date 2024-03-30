Global Solidarity: Thousands in Stockholm, Berlin Stand with Gaza, Cancel Easter Festivities

On a day typically marked by Easter celebrations, thousands in Stockholm and Berlin chose solidarity over festivity, rallying in support of Palestine and calling for an end to the violence in Gaza. The streets of Stockholm's Odenplan district and various locations in Berlin were scenes of peaceful yet poignant demonstrations, where the message was clear: stop the war crimes in Gaza and seek diplomatic solutions to ongoing conflicts.

Advertisment

Unified for Peace in Stockholm

In Stockholm, the air was filled with chants of "Free Palestine" and "End the occupation," as approximately 5,000 individuals gathered in response to calls from numerous non-governmental organizations. The demonstrators, carrying banners with messages such as "Children are being killed in Gaza", "Stop the genocide", and "Palestine forever," also displayed models symbolizing the children lost in the conflict. This act of unity was not just a protest but a somber reminder of the human cost of the ongoing violence.

Berlin Calls for Diplomacy and Peace

Meanwhile, in Berlin, the traditional Easter peace marches took on a new significance against the backdrop of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Around 3,500 demonstrators advocated for diplomatic resolutions to these conflicts, urging a halt to arms deliveries to both Ukraine and Israel. The crowd's diverse signs, including "Friendship with Russia - Viva Palestine" and "Genocide in Gaza," alongside the presence of Russian and Palestinian flags, underscored the global call for peace and criticized the German government's unwavering support for <a href="https://en.haberler.com/thousands-of-