Global Scholars Voice Solidarity with Palestine Amid Rising Anti-Semitism

Four global scholars have recently shared their insights into standing in solidarity with Palestine, while also addressing the pressing issue of rising anti-Semitism. These scholars grapple with the complexities and contradictions of being academics from the Global South during times of conflict, emphasizing the critical need to speak out on these pertinent issues.

Revisiting Past Disquiet

Thokozile Madonko, one of the scholars, recently visited the 'Past Disquiet' exhibition at Zeitz Mocaa, which sheds new light on the 1978 International Art Exhibition for Palestine. The exhibit serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle of dispossession faced by Palestinians, a plight that resonates deeply with Thokozile's own research into poverty, inequality, and social justice. She underscores the importance of hope and action in the face of these enduring struggles, drawing parallels between the current situation in Palestine and the historic defeat of apartheid in South Africa and Rhodesia.

The Impact of Conflict on Children

Arabo Ewinyu, another scholar, reflects on her childhood in Nairobi and the profound impact of conflict on children. As a researcher focused on households, the devastation of homes and families during the Israel-Gaza war deeply distresses her. She highlights the collective responsibility of the Global South for freedom and solidarity and advocates for using academic platforms as a means to promote justice and shared humanity.

Navigating the Complexity of Identity

Erin Hazan, a Ph.D. fellow, discusses the intricate complexity of her Jewish identity amid the ongoing conflict. She underscores the urgent need to distinguish between being Jewish and supporting the Israeli government's actions. This distinction, she suggests, is essential in understanding the multifaceted nature of the issue and in ensuring that the fight against anti-Semitism does not overshadow the struggle for Palestinian rights.

In conclusion, these scholars collectively advocate for global solidarity and anti-hate. They stress the importance of understanding and reflecting the humanity inherent in the individuals affected by such conflicts. By doing so, they offer a unique perspective, demonstrating that beyond the headlines and statistics, there are human stories that need to be told and heard.