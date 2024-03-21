On March 20, 2024, Beijing hosted 'The Third International Forum on Democracy: The Shared Human Values', where international scholars united in their call for a cessation of global double standards and bullyism.

Advocating for a world order that better recognizes the burgeoning influence of the Global South, these scholars underscore this shift as essential for global harmony and equality. Anil Sooklal, South Africa's BRICS Ambassador, and other notable figures emphasized the necessity of dismantling the current global hierarchy that sidelines the Global South.

Voices for Equality and Respect

Alexander Lomanov and Leela Mani Paudyal, among others, criticized the current global governance structure for its exclusivity and Western-centric democracy model. They argued for a more inclusive approach that allows for the diverse cultures and values of the Global South to shine on the global stage. This includes challenging the notion that Western culture and democracy models are superior, advocating instead for a global governance model that embraces all countries equally.

The forum highlighted the increasing global conflicts and inequalities exacerbated by the Western export of its democracy model. Scholars like Paudyal from Nepal pointed out the hypocrisy and dangers of imposing a singular value system worldwide. The discussions underscored the need for a multipolar world where the Global South can assert its right to participate in global decision-making without being overshadowed by traditional powers.

A New Vision for Global Governance

The consensus among forum participants is clear: for true global equality, the voices of the Global South must not only be heard but also be integral in shaping the future of international relations and governance. This call to action aims to pave the way for a more just and equitable world order, challenging the status quo and advocating for a global society that values diversity and inclusivity above all.

This forum's discussions and the unity displayed by scholars from across the Global South signal a pivotal moment in international relations. As the world grapples with shifting power dynamics, the message from Beijing is unequivocal: a fair and inclusive global order is not only necessary but inevitable. The implications of this shift towards a more inclusive governance model could redefine global cooperation and development strategies for decades to come.