en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:37 am EST
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer

In a riveting column by Ian Bremmer, the top global risks for 2024 are laid bare, underlining the impending challenges for the international community. Based on the findings of the Global Risks Report 2024 by the World Economic Forum, these risks, gleaned from the insights of 1,490 experts across diverse sectors, paint a stark portrait of an uncertain world.

Internal Challenges for the United States

At the forefront of these concerns is the United States, grappling internally with a dysfunctional political system. This frailty is projected to intensify in the wake of the 2024 presidential election, potentially shaking the bedrock of American democracy and tarnishing its international standing. The prospect of a Trump victory, in particular, raises eyebrows as it could bring a shift in the country’s foreign policy, thereby reshaping global relations.

The Middle East Quagmire and Ukraine’s Struggle

Simultaneously, the Middle East presents a grim picture with the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict poised to escalate. Such a scenario could unwittingly pull the U.S. and Iran into a more expansive regional war with serious economic and geopolitical implications for the globe. Parallelly, Ukraine, embattled by Russia’s relentless invasion, faces severe challenges in manpower, weapons production, and military strategy. This conflict could trigger further territorial losses for Ukraine and, in an escalated situation, could even draw NATO into the fray.

Technology and International Relations

On the technology front, the governance of AI is significantly behind its rapid advancements, providing tech companies an unfettered playground to unleash their powerful AI models, often eluding government control. This lag in oversight is expected to strain international relations as Russia, North Korea, and Iran bolster their disruptive capabilities, while allies like Ukraine, Israel, and potentially Taiwan could embroil the U.S. in confrontations.

Economic Underperformance and Inflation

China’s economic underperformance and the looming threat of social instability also form part of the 2024 risk landscape. Beijing’s economic model is exhibiting signs of stress, causing widespread concern. Additionally, the global supply of critical minerals is anticipated to face pressure as governments implement policies that could disrupt their flow, impacting multiple key sectors. Concurrently, persistent global inflation and soaring interest rates pose significant economic and political challenges.

Natural and Corporate Challenges

From a natural standpoint, a powerful El Nino climate pattern is set to trigger extreme weather events, amplifying food insecurity and political instability worldwide. In the corporate sphere, U.S. offices are likely to morph into battlefields for culture wars, with political and legal actions affecting businesses.

U.S.-China Relations and European Politics

With regards to U.S.-China relations, turbulence is predicted to continue, particularly over Taiwan and technology competition. However, the leaders of both nations acknowledge the importance of better managing their relations. Lastly, the rise of populists in European politics is set to unsettle the establishment, though their impact may be limited.

0
International Relations Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
6 mins ago
East Africa Urged to Follow Kenya's Lead in Visa Abolition for Enhanced Regional Integration
In what can be described as a clarion call for regional integration, Deputy President (DP) Gachagua of Kenya implored East African (EA) countries to follow his nation’s footsteps in abolishing visa requirements. His impassioned plea came to light during the Revolution Day celebrations in Zanzibar, a momentous occasion that marked a significant shift in the
East Africa Urged to Follow Kenya's Lead in Visa Abolition for Enhanced Regional Integration
Afghan Minister Criticizes UNAMA for Misrepresentation in Reports
32 mins ago
Afghan Minister Criticizes UNAMA for Misrepresentation in Reports
Lebanon's Army Commander Meets UK's Shadow Foreign Secretary Amid Rising Tensions
38 mins ago
Lebanon's Army Commander Meets UK's Shadow Foreign Secretary Amid Rising Tensions
Bubbles O2 Records Significant Sales Growth, Eyes Expansion into New Markets
24 mins ago
Bubbles O2 Records Significant Sales Growth, Eyes Expansion into New Markets
Progress in U.S.-India Social Security Agreement, More Work Ahead: Katherine Tai
31 mins ago
Progress in U.S.-India Social Security Agreement, More Work Ahead: Katherine Tai
Dominican Official's Visit to China: A Potential Boost for Bilateral Ties
32 mins ago
Dominican Official's Visit to China: A Potential Boost for Bilateral Ties
Latest Headlines
World News
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
1 min
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
2 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
8 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
9 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
11 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
13 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
13 mins
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
14 mins
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
15 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
15 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app